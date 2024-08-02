Luxury on Two Wheels: Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched

Indian Motorcycle has introduced the limited-edition Roadmaster Elite in India, priced at ₹71.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 350 units globally, this top-tier cruiser features a red and black color scheme with gold hand-painted pinstripes and 'Elite' badging.

The Roadmaster Elite boasts a large fairing, panniers, and a top box with integrated armrests and a backrest. It comes with a gloss black dash housing a 7-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker sound system, backlit switches, and heated & cooled seats.

Powered by a 1,890cc V-twin 'Thunderstroke' engine generating 179 Nm of torque, it pairs with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike weighs 403 kg and features a 20.8-litre fuel tank.

Mr. Lalit Sharma, Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., commented, "The Roadmaster Elite is the epitome of luxury and exclusivity in the motorcycle world. We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary model to India and offer our customers a chance to own a piece of motorcycling history. Its technological prowess, timeless elegance, and modern performance make it a must-have for any serious motorcycle collector."