Lucid Air Electric Car Achieves 520 Miles Range - Longest-Range EV Ever?

The results are in, and the Lucid Air Dream Edition R has exceeded expectations. With 520 miles on a single charge, it’s achieved a record-breaking official EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) range rating, making it the first electric car ever to breach 500 miles (826 km). That bests the closest competitors by over 100 miles (160 km).

Sharing his views on this grand achievement, Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group, said, “I’m delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV. Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid’s world-leading, in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack.”

He further added, “Our race-proven 900V battery and BMS technology, our miniaturized drive units, coupled with our Wunderbox technology endow Lucid Air with ultra-high efficiency, enabling it to travel more miles from less battery energy. The next-generation EV has truly arrived!”

Also Read: After Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y Spied Testing in India - VIDEO

Lucid Air was engineered with an obsessive focus on efficiency. Countless aspects of the car are centered around maximizing range, from its miniaturized, in-house designed powertrain to its aerodynamic shape that reduces drag at high speeds. In the end, 520 miles of range is more than a world record. It’s a paradigm shift of what’s possible.

Multiple Lucid Air models have received their official EPA range ratings, including the Dream Edition Performance and Grand Touring versions on both 19” and 21” wheels. That positions Lucid Air models in the top six spots for overall EPA range ratings among all EVs as well as the highest MPGe ratings in the Large Vehicle Class.