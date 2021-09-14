After Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y Spied Testing in India - VIDEO

There had been multiple spy shots of the Tesla Model 3 undergoing road testing in India. But now, a new spy video has surfaced online that shows that the American electric car manufacturing company is also testing the Tesla Model Y in our country.

We can see in the spy video that the Tesla Model Y is wearing no camouflage whatsoever. The electric car is rocking a blue colour scheme which has become dirty because of the road testing in the monsoon. The footage has captured the vehicle from different angles, thus, showing us the entire design which is very Tesla-like.

The Tesla Model Y features a set of unique LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs which give the front end of the car an appealing look. We can also see the flowing lines on the bumper and hood. The side profile shows us the flushed-in door handles that have been one of the coolest features of the car. Then we have the long, curved roofline that neatly meets the rear end.

Speaking of the rear end, the Tesla Model Y has a pair of LED tail lamps with a signature lighting pattern. Thanks to the design of the boot lid, the electric car looks quite large from behind and, thus, the rear windshield seems to be a bit smaller. There is also a high-mount stop lamp that is clearly visible in the spy video when the brakes are applied.

It is unclear at the moment as to when the Tesla Model Y would go on sale in India because the company has also been testing the Tesla Model 3 here for quite a while and there is still no concrete information regarding its availability. We hope that both these electric cars become available for purchase soon.