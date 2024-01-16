Coolest Police Cars: Lamborghini Urus Performante Added to Dubai Police Fleet

In a turbocharged celebration of Lamborghini's 60th anniversary, the Lamborghini Dubai dealership has once again joined forces with Dubai Police, delivering a sleek Urus Performante just in time for the year-end festivities.

In a dazzling ceremony at Dubai Airshow 2023, Paolo Sartori, the Regional Head of Automobili Lamborghini Middle East and Africa, passed the keys to Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, the dynamic acting commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.

Brimming with power, the Urus Performante boasts a twin-turbo V8 engine, unleashing a formidable 656 HP and 850 Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds and topping out at 306 km/h, this Super SUV is a force to be reckoned with.

Tailored to meet the demands of law enforcement, the Urus Performante underwent a transformation to align with Dubai Police's operational needs. Sporting a vibrant green and white livery adorned with the iconic police logo, the vehicle exudes authority.

Enhancing its on-duty prowess, the Urus Performante features a rear spoiler equipped with a dazzling blue 360° LED light bar and an electric siren. Inside, the passenger compartment is customized for Dubai Police with essentials like an armoured gun box, a fold-down message display, a specialized compartment for service equipment, and a life-saving defibrillator for rapid first aid response.

The Lamborghini Dubai dealership and Dubai Police continue to make waves, pushing the boundaries of style and performance in the realm of law enforcement vehicles.