Lamborghini Sets New Global Sales Record in 2025 With 10,747 Deliveries

Automobili Lamborghini capped off 2025 with a new global sales record, delivering 10,747 vehicles worldwide and crossing the 10,000-unit milestone for the second year in a row. The achievement marks the brand’s strongest performance to date and underlines the strong customer response to Lamborghini’s bold hybridisation strategy.

Region-wise, EMEA remained Lamborghini’s largest market with 4,650 deliveries, followed by the Americas with 3,347 units and the Asia Pacific region contributing 2,750 vehicles. Demand stayed consistently strong across all major markets, reinforcing the brand’s global appeal.

Driving this growth were Lamborghini’s first hybrid models—the Revuelto, its V12 HPEV flagship, and the Urus SE, the plug-in hybrid version of its best-selling Super SUV. Together, they signalled the start of Lamborghini’s electrified era. Joining them is the Temerario, which made its dynamic debut in 2025 and enters customer deliveries from January 2026 with an order book already filled for nearly a year. With this lineup, Lamborghini has become the only luxury super sports car brand to offer a fully hybridised range.

The year also delivered major product highlights. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Lamborghini unveiled the Temerario GT3, its first race car entirely developed in-house by Squadra Corse, set to compete globally from 2026. Later, at Monterey Car Week, the brand revealed the ultra-exclusive Fenomeno, limited to just 29 units and powered by Lamborghini’s most powerful V12 hybrid to date, producing 1,080 CV.

Overall, Lamborghini’s 2025 performance reflects a brand evolving with the times—embracing electrification while staying true to its unmistakable DNA.