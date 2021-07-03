New Lamborghini Aventador (Final Version?) to be Revealed on 7 July

Lamborghini has released a teaser image which reveals that a new model from the Italian supercar manufacturer is scheduled to be unveiled on 7 July. While the company hasn’t given out any more details regarding its upcoming exotic car, speculations say that it’s very likely going to be the highly awaited new Lamborghini Aventador.

The two cars in the teaser image have the silhouette of the Lamborghini Aventador and the headlights also look familiar. So chances of the upcoming car being the new Aventador are quite high. Also, multiple previous reports on the Internet tell us that this forthcoming model would be the final version of the beloved and highly popular Aventador range before the introduction of a new hybrid model. Lamborghini had introduced the Aventador a decade ago in 2011.

Earlier reports also tell us that the new model would be called the Lamborghini Aventador SJ which is short for S Jota. It is expected to use the glorious 6.5L V12 engine that would churn out around 780 hp, nearly 10 horsepower more than the SVJ. Rumours also suggest that Lamborghini will make only 700 units of the new Aventador SJ.

While the new Lamborghini would unmistakably look like an Aventador, there are spy pictures of the upcoming car that reveal that it would not have a rear wing which should give a clear view of the fire-breathing V12 engine thanks to the glass panels. However, the rear bumper and exhaust tips would be very much like that of the SVJ.

For official information about the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador SJ, we will have to wait until 7 July when the company will finally reveal the new car. So keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com to stay updated.

In other news, a new V10-powered Lamborghini is slated to be launched in India very soon. It will break cover at an event on 14-15th July at the brand’s showroom in New Delhi. Speculations say that the upcoming car would be the new Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (STO).