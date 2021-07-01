A new Lamborghini powered by a humongous V10 engine will be launched in India soon. The company has made an official announcement about the same and also shared a media invite revealing key details.

New Lamborghini in India - Launch Details

The media invite shows us a Lamborghini hidden under the covers. From the angry-looking LED DRLs that are visible in the teaser picture, it appears that the upcoming model is a variant of the highly popular Lamborghini Huracan. Also, considering the protruding rear wing, we are speculating this car to be a race track oriented yet legal version. Perhaps, it would be the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (STO).

Lamborghini will launch the new V10-powered car in India during an event in New Delhi that’s scheduled to take place on 14-15th July at the brand’s showroom. We are expecting to learn more about this upcoming, tempting Italian machine then.

New Lamborghini in India - Expectations

As we are speculating, the forthcoming Lamborghini in India would be the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (STO). This model is based on the race-spec Huracan GT3 EVO and the Huracan Super Trofeo (ST) EVO that are a part of the brand’s Squadra Corse’s one-make race series.

Powering the forthcoming Lamborghini would be a 5.0L V10 naturally aspirated engine that would produce a whopping 640 PS of max power and 565 Nm of ground-shredding torque. This motor would be mated to a 7-speed DCT. The new car would be able to touch speeds north of 300 kmph.

This would be a retuned version of the V10 engine that can be found in the Huracan GT3 EVO and the Huracan Super Trofeo (ST) EVO. Fitted in the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (STO), this engine is capable of taking the car from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds.