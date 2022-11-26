KTM Ready to Race - All Set to Welcome Bikers at IBW 2022

KTM is all set to welcome bikers at the upcoming IBW 2022. The brand is looking forward to excite and engage India’s passionate bikers at the event. The 8th edition of the country’s largest biking festival will be held on 2nd and 3rd December 2022 in Goa.

KTM owners across India are entitled to an exclusive Orange Pass at a special price that has the following benefits:

A 2-day entry ticket to the India Bike Week for 2nd and 3rd December 2022

An exclusive opportunity to be a part of the Orange Parade at the festival on 2nd Dec 2022

An opportunity to meet and greet KTM Experts and KTM Pro-XPians at the KTM stall

KTM owners can join the Orange Brigade to IBW Goa from major cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai & Pune by registering on the KTM India app. Riders will have access to KTM service support, pitstops & ambulance facilities. Among other special highlights is a must-see display of the international, championship-winning KTM motorcycles and ride-outs to curated trails at Goa. Not to be missed is the ‘World of KTM Pro-XP’ – a virtual gallery that showcases the adrenalizing riding and learning experiences of Pro-XPians on their KTMs.

It is being said that KTM is expected to showcase the 890 Adventure R at the event. The bike has been spotted in India in the past and considering the growing ADV segment in the country, we wouldn't be surprised if KTM decides to launch it in the Indian market.