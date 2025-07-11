KTM 390 Enduro R Launched in India with Hardcore Global-Spec Suspension

KTM has officially launched the international-spec 390 Enduro R in India, priced at ₹3,53,825 (ex-showroom). Designed for serious off-roaders, the new version brings key hardware upgrades over the earlier India-spec setup.

The biggest change is the return to global-spec suspension, now offering a generous 230 mm of travel, up from the previous 205 mm. This results in a taller 895 mm seat height and improved ground clearance of 277 mm, making it far more trail-ready.

The 390 Enduro R continues with the familiar 399cc single-cylinder engine, churning out 45 BHP and 39 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This is the same capable powertrain seen on the 390 Adventure.

Also read: KTM 390 Duke Now Gets Cruise Control and New Ebony Black Color

Tech features include a 4.1-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and music controls, adding convenience to this rugged machine.

With its international setup now standard, the KTM 390 Enduro R ups its game as a serious off-road tool for enthusiasts who crave performance and versatility.