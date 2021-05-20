KTM 200 Duke Speedometer Error Revealed in Top Speed Test - VIDEO

We’ve come across several KTM 200 Duke top speed test videos in the past. However, what we have here today is a clip that’s a bit different. It not only shows us the top speed of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 rival on its speedometer but also shares real-time GPS-based figures. This reveals the speedometer error in the 200 Duke. Let’s have a look.

The 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine of the KTM 200 Duke is capable of delivering 26hp of max power at 10,000rpm and 19.5Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm. These are some of the best output figures that you can find in a 200cc category motorcycle in India. These numbers are more than sufficient to take the 140kg naked streetfighter to speeds upwards of 130km/h.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Rear End Rendered, Better than KTM 390 Duke?

In the video, it appears that the rider has enabled the GPS on his action camera. The speed figures that are shown at the bottom left corner in the footage are GPS-based. And, of course, we can also see the speed on the motorcycle’s fully digital instrument cluster.

A closer observation of the footage reveals that at low to medium speeds, the GPS-based and speedometer figures are the same. However, as the speed increases, a noticeable difference can be seen. For instance, when the KTM 200 Duke is doing 100 kmph according to the speedometer, the GPS-based speed shows 97 kmph. This difference becomes larger as the motorcycle is pushed even further towards its top speed.

We can see in the video that the KTM 200 Duke is able to reach a top speed of 140 kmph as per the speedometer. However, the GPS-based figures say a different story. They tell us that the motorcycle was able to attain a maximum speed of 135 kmph. So, there’s a difference of 5 kmph (3.57%) between the actual speed and the speed shown on the bike’s instrument cluster.

Have you ever tried to find out the speedometer error in your motorcycle? Let us know in the comments below.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.