KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Revealed - Has 180hp, Weighs 180kg [Video]

KTM is known to deliver performance-oriented motorcycles irrespective of the genre of the machine. Be it the Duke, Adventure, or RC series, all models promise thrilling performance in their respective classes. However, things have been taken to a whole new level with the newest KTM motorcycle that shows exactly what the Austrian company is capable of doing; presenting the all-new KTM 1290 Super Duke RR.

KTM has been silently working on the new 1290 Super Duke RR for quite some time now. It wasn’t until a few weeks ago when the first spy shots of the motorcycle had surfaced on the internet. And now, the “angrier orange beast” is out of the cage. It is a limited edition model with only 500 units available worldwide.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Monster Production Commences, India Launch Soon

The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR is powered by a 1301cc V-twin engine that produces 180hp of max power and 140Nm of peak torque. KTM says that it is the most powerful V-twin engine to be ever used in a naked motorcycle. Combine these output figures with the 180kg weight of the Super Duke RR and it results in a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1.

The new KTM 1290 Super Duke RR is 9kg lighter than the R model. To achieve that several exotic componentry has been used. For instance, the wheels have gone under the knife, shedding a massive 1.5kg of unsprung weight. These are wrapped in ultra-sticky Michelin Power Cup2 tires, dramatically upping the track readiness of the motorcycle. The bodywork is of carbon fibre and so is the subframe. Even the battery is a lightweight Lithium-ion unit that saves 2.5kg. KTM has really gone under the skin here, hasn’t it?

To ensure that all that horsepower can be put down to actual use, KTM has installed numerous high-end parts on the 1290 Super Duke RR. For example, up-front, the motorcycle makes use of fully adjustable WP Apex Pro 7548 Close Cartridge forks, together with an adjustable WP Apex Pro 7117 steering damper. At the rear, an Apex Pro 7746 Shock takes charge, which has been custom-made to the specification of the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR.

KTM has also slapped on a lightweight Akrapovic slip-on exhaust system. Made from titanium with a carbon fibre end cap, it provides the ‘bark’ to the motorcycle. For the absolute power-hungry, a full system Akrapovic Kit Evolution Line is available as an optional extra.

The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR isn’t only impressive when it comes to the hardware. Under its carbon-scaled skin hides the most complete track-orientated electronics package ever seen on a KTM – and all as standard. Most notable of all in this package is the advanced Track and all-new Performance modes, which provide riders near-unlimited adjustability options for rear-wheel slip, throttle response, launch control, and motor slip regulation.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.