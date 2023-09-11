King Khan Rides Yezdi On The Big Screen After 2 Decades in Jawan

When two icons share a screen, the movie has all the makings of a blockbuster. In one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year “Jawan”, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is seen riding another motorcycle icon – the Yezdi Adventure.

Renowned for its robust performance and adventurous spirit, the Yezdi Adventure motorcycle plays a pivotal role in some of the most adrenaline-pumping action stunts in the film. A thrilling star-studded cast, breathtaking action sequences, and high-octane moments will surely captivate audiences, with Yezdi Adventure elevating the excitement further.

Whether it is a captivating chase sequence during which motorcycles make a grand entrance, with one even sporting a sidecar for added flair, or rushing through the jungle or manoeuvring between trucks during the chase sequence or even the main highlight as seen in the movie’s sneak peek – Shah Rukh Khan drifting the motorcycle – these exhilarating action sequences are sure to leave viewers at the edge of their seats.

Interestingly, "Jawan" marks Shah Rukh Khan's second on-screen appearance with Yezdi motorcycles. His previous appearance with a Yezdi motorcycle was in the 1994 film “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.” Now, decades later, it's a full-circle moment as both the actor and the iconic motorcycle brand have shared the screen again, creating excitement and nostalgia amongst fans, both of the star and the brand.

The inclusion of the Yezdi Adventure motorcycle in "Jawan" not only adds to the movie's visual appeal but also reflects the enduring charm and desirability of iconic motorcycles in the modern entertainment landscape. As the movie is breaking records after records, the Yezdi Adventure's presence promises to deliver thrilling and unforgettable moments that will resonate with motorcycle enthusiasts and moviegoers alike.