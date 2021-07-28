Kia Soul Facelift Spotted, First Spy Shots Surface Online

It seems that Kia is working on a facelift model of the Kia Soul. The updated version of the boxy compact SUV has been spied testing for the first time. Spy pictures of the same have surfaced online. They show us the front and rear portions of the heavily camouflaged test mule.

We can see in the spy pictures that the overall design and silhouette of the Kia Soul facelift appear to be more or less the same as the current model that was introduced in the international markets in Nov 2018. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some revision in the front bumper and bonnet. Kia might also tweak the headlamp design. The front grille of the car is also expected to have some minor tweaks and carry the company’s new logo in the centre.

The prototype of the Kia Soul facelift is wearing camouflage on its side as well. This hints that the Korean carmaker might implement some minor design changes on the doors of the updated compact SUV. Perhaps, we would get to see some sharp lines and/or attractive graphics. As far as the rear end of the Soul facelift is concerned, we are hoping to see some design revisions such as new taillights.

Apart from the exterior changes, the Kia Soul facelift is also expected to come with some additional interior features. The company might add a new and larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity options. The possibility of an updated instrument cluster is also present.

It’s being said that Kia is likely to carry forward the engine of the current Soul into the updated model. Also, the company would also provide a 1.6L turbo petrol engine with the new Soul facelift. Rumours also suggest that Kia might introduce a more powerful GT Line variant to spice things up.

