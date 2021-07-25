2023 Kia Telluride Facelift LED DRLs Revealed via New Spy Shot

The 2022 model of the Kia Telluride has been revealed only recently and the company has already started testing the 2023 facelift of the SUV. This indicates how important and popular this model is for the Korean carmaker.

The 2023 Kia Telluride facelift had been caught testing for the first time earlier this month. And now, a new spy shot has surfaced online showcasing the updated LED DRLs of the upcoming SUV. We can see in the picture that the overall fascia of the vehicle is similar to that of the current model, however, to add a pinch of freshness Kia has tweaked the design of the front lights.

The LED DRLs on the 2023 Kia Telluride facelift will be set in a vertical fashion rather than a rectangular format that we have seen in the 2022 model. We would not be surprised to see some minor revision in the headlamp assembly design too. The front bumper of the new SUV also seems to have gone through some minor alterations. And, of course, we have Kia’s new brand logo sitting proudly in the centre of the front grille, most probably, slightly tweaked.

Since Kia has recently revealed the 2022 Telluride, it shouldn’t be making a whole lot of changes in the 2023 facelift model. Apart from the minor exterior design modifications and some interior tweaks, the new SUV is expected to remain more or less the same as the 2022 model. The same thing goes for the powertrain. Under the hood of the 2023 Teullride facelift would be the familiar 3.8L V6 that powers the 2022 model. It is capable of producing 291 HP.

We are expecting to come across more spy shots of the 2023 Kia Telluride facelift in the near future that would give us some more details of the upcoming SUV. So, keep checking this space to stay updated.

