Upcoming all-new Kia Sonet pre-bookings begin from today, 20 August

Kia has opened its order books for the all-new Sonet from today, 20 August 2020. Interested customers in India can pre-book the upcoming compact SUV by paying a token amount of INR 25,000. The reservations can be made by either visiting a Kia dealership or online at the company’s official website. The brand-new Kia Sonet is scheduled to be launched in the country next month.

Speaking regarding the commencement of Kia Sonet pre-bookings, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said:

The Sonet is Kia's answer to customers in the compact SUV segment who want style and substance, quality and features, performance and technology, comfort and safety in one compelling package. The Sonet has been engineered and built with Indian inputs and is a global model for Kia from India. India is the first country in the world where the Sonet goes on sale, and with the commencement of pre-bookings, we are confident our smart urban compact SUV will be warmly received in the country.

The Kia Sonet will be the carmaker’s first sub-4-metre offering and hence, it has left no stone unturned to ensure that its new compact SUV has all the features that a customer looks for in a vehicle in this segment. Also, India will be the first country in the world to get the new Sonet. In fact, Kia is also planning to make India its export hub for the forthcoming car and other future products.

There is still time before the new Kia Sonet gets launched and starts reaching the dealerships, however, speculations regarding its pricing are already being made. It is being anticipated that the Sonet will fall in the INR 7 lakh* - INR 12 lakh* price bracket. When launched, it will compete head-to-head with cars like the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite.