Kia Seltos gets 3M’s “Roof Tera Mastana” Wrap, Looks Funky

Kia Seltos was the first product of the South-Korean carmaker that went on sale in the Indian market. Thanks to its appealing looks, long feature list, multiple engine-gearbox options, and affordable pricing, it turned out to be a hot-seller. The Seltos is loved by the audience of different age groups. Since the younger audience loves modifying cars, spruced-up examples of Kia Seltos are an easy sight. We recently came across a modified Kia Seltos via a social media platform. This Seltos features a colourful yet funky roof wrap. The pictures of this modified example were shared by Vasudama Dasa.

Modified Kia Seltos Roof Wrap Top View
The roof wrap of this Kia Seltos looks funky and lends the car with a distinctive appeal.

In the images, the Seltos can be seen with a multi-colour roof wrap. In case you are wondering, if this wrap comprises of several layers, then that isn’t the case. It a printed roof wrap from 3M’s ‘Roof Tera Mastana’ series of vinyl wraps, instead. The brand has specifically designed this product range for wrapping the roof of a car. These digitally-printed wraps are UV-resistant and are designed to leave no glue marks after removal. Moreover, 3M is offering a 24-month warranty against cracking or fading.

Modified Kia Seltos Roof Wrap Front 3 Quarters
The colourful roof wrap suits well with the orange paint scheme of this Kia Seltos.

Talking of the Kia Seltos, the compact-SUV comes loaded to the gills. It gets an electronic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Bose sound system, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, ventilated & power-adjustable front seats, head-up display, air purifier and more. For the safety of occupants, the Seltos comes with 6 airbags, all-4 disc brakes, TPMS, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, hill-assist control, and a 360-degree parking camera.

Kia is offering the Seltos with a total of 3 engine options. The most affordable of all is the 1.5L, 4-cylinder, NA petrol unit that develops 115 PS of peak power and 144 Nm of max torque. It is available with 2 transmission choices – 6-speed MT and CVT. There’s an oil burner on offer as well. It develops 115 PS against 250 Nm and comes mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The smallest and the most powerful motor of the lot is a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit, which dishes out 140 PS of peak power and 242 Nm of max torque. Gearbox options for this motor include a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. With a starting price of Rs. 9.89 lakh, it rivals the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and MG Hector.

Kia Seltos - Image Gallery

