Kia Seltos gets 3M’s “Roof Tera Mastana” Wrap, Looks Funky

Kia Seltos was the first product of the South-Korean carmaker that went on sale in the Indian market. Thanks to its appealing looks, long feature list, multiple engine-gearbox options, and affordable pricing, it turned out to be a hot-seller. The Seltos is loved by the audience of different age groups. Since the younger audience loves modifying cars, spruced-up examples of Kia Seltos are an easy sight. We recently came across a modified Kia Seltos via a social media platform. This Seltos features a colourful yet funky roof wrap. The pictures of this modified example were shared by Vasudama Dasa.

In the images, the Seltos can be seen with a multi-colour roof wrap. In case you are wondering, if this wrap comprises of several layers, then that isn’t the case. It a printed roof wrap from 3M’s ‘Roof Tera Mastana’ series of vinyl wraps, instead. The brand has specifically designed this product range for wrapping the roof of a car. These digitally-printed wraps are UV-resistant and are designed to leave no glue marks after removal. Moreover, 3M is offering a 24-month warranty against cracking or fading.

Talking of the Kia Seltos, the compact-SUV comes loaded to the gills. It gets an electronic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Bose sound system, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, ventilated & power-adjustable front seats, head-up display, air purifier and more. For the safety of occupants, the Seltos comes with 6 airbags, all-4 disc brakes, TPMS, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, hill-assist control, and a 360-degree parking camera.

Kia is offering the Seltos with a total of 3 engine options. The most affordable of all is the 1.5L, 4-cylinder, NA petrol unit that develops 115 PS of peak power and 144 Nm of max torque. It is available with 2 transmission choices – 6-speed MT and CVT. There’s an oil burner on offer as well. It develops 115 PS against 250 Nm and comes mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The smallest and the most powerful motor of the lot is a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit, which dishes out 140 PS of peak power and 242 Nm of max torque. Gearbox options for this motor include a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. With a starting price of Rs. 9.89 lakh, it rivals the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and MG Hector.

