This Kia Seltos modified with custom parts sets new standards for “badass”

IndianAutosBlog.com reader Jeong from South Korea has shared pictures of his Kia Seltos modified with custom parts. This is perhaps the sportiest, most “badass” Kia Seltos we’ve come across till date.

The modified Kia Seltos you see here has plenty of differences from the stock model. Firstly, it sits much lower to the ground, thanks to a returned suspension. Underbody spoilers all around further enhance the sportier stance.

At the front, the other styling changes include, multi-colour inserts in the radiator grille, "SELTOS" branding in block lettering in place of the Kia logo, multi-colour stripes on the bonnet that continue up on the roof and some stickers on the bumper and bonnet. Additional changes on the sides include custom multi-spoke alloy wheels in red finish, red door handles, chrome door visors, chrome door handle trim with Seltos branding and some more stickers.

At the rear, the trim connecting the tail lamps has been given the red treatment and the Kia logo has been replaced by a Brenthon 3G logo. The biggest attraction, not only at the rear but about the entire exterior, is the huge roof spoiler.

As for the interior, the custom Kia Seltos has an enhanced ambience with neatly placed mood lighting stripes on the dashboard and front door panels. There are mood lights in the footwells as well. Moreover, the Kia emblem on the steering wheel has been replaced with a Brenthon 3G emblem.

The Kia Seltos is available in Trendy, Prestige and Nobelesse grades. The custom Kia Seltos you see in the images here is in the mid-range Prestige trim. Two engine options are available, 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol and 1.6-litre CRDi diesel. The modified SUV employs the former, which develops 177 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 27.0 kg.m (265.78 Nm) of peak torque at 1,500-4,500 rpm. A 7-speed DCT is standard in the premium B-SUV in the country. An AWD system is available optionally in both the engine variants.

