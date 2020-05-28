Kia Seltos to get equipment revisions and a price hike - Report

Kia plans to revise the grades of the Seltos in India. The company will roll out a price hike for the sub-compact SUV also along with this update.

Currently, Kia sells the Seltos in Tech Line and GT Line styles. The former is available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ grades, while the latter is available in GTK, GTX and GTX+ grades. The Seltos HTX and Seltos GTX will gain an electric sunroof and LED cabin lights soon. The Seltos GTX+ will get an all-black interior with contrasting red stitching.

Kia will make USB charging ports for the front and rear seats and Emergency Stop Signal standard with the upcoming update. The company will offer the Seltos in the HTX, HTX+, GTX and the GTX+ grades with fake metal decor on the climate control panel and door grab handles. The HTK+ grade will receive a fake leather cover on the gear knob and a gloss black finish on the dashboard. Remote engine start will be available in the HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and the GTX grades also now, but only if specified with an automatic transmission.

The Kia Seltos will receive a few exterior changes as well with the upcoming update. The HTK+ grade will receive a dual muffler design on the rear bumper. Metal scuff plates will be available even in the HTX and HTX+ grades now.

The new Kia Seltos was supposed to go on sale in April, but the launch was delayed because of the national lockdown. Now, its sales could begin sometime in June, or July - the month it will celebrate its first anniversary. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.

Kia Seltos Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)

Variant Price HTE 1.5L petrol-manual INR 9,89,000 HTK 1.5L petrol-manual INR 10,29,000 HTK+ 1.5L petrol-manual INR 11,49,000 HTX 1.5L petrol-manual INR 13,09,000 HTX 1.5L petrol-automatic INR 14,09,000 HTE 1.5L diesel-manual INR 10,34,000 HTK 1.5L diesel-manual INR 11,54,000 HTK+ 1.5L diesel-manual INR 12,54,000 HTX 1.5L diesel-manual INR 14,13,999 HTX+ 1.5L diesel-manual INR 15,33,999 HTK+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 13,54,000 HTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 16,34,000 GTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 17,34,000 GTK 1.4L petrol-manual INR 13,79,000 GTX 1.4L petrol-manual INR 15,29,000 GTX+ 1.4L petrol-manual INR 16,29,000 GTX 1.4L petrol-automatic INR 16.29,000 GTX 1.4L petrol-automatic INR 17,29,000

[Source: autocarindia.com]