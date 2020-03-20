Kia Seltos to get a feature upgrade & a price hike in April - Report

Just weeks after the 2020 Hyundai Creta’s launch in India, the Kia Seltos will get a feature upgrade and a price hike in April. The prices of these premium B-SUVs start at INR 9.99 lakh* and INR 9.89 lakh* respectively.
The Kia Seltos is available in two styles: Tech Line and GT Line. The Kia Seltos Tech Line can be purchased in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ trims. The Kia Seltos GT Line can be purchased in GTK, GTX and GTX+ trims. According to a new report, the HTK+ trim will receive dual muffler design (fake dual exhausts), USB port in the rear and emergency brake signal. The HTK+ trim will become more expensive with this upgrade.
Currently, dual muffler design and rear USB charger are standard features in the GT Line variant (available in GTK, GTX and GTX+ trims). In the Tech Line variant, they are included in the HTX and HTX+ trims.
The Kia Seltos is available with a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 1.5L petrol engine produces 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.5L diesel engine develops 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.4L petrol engine offers 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, but buyers can go for a CVT (with 1.5L petrol engine), a 6-speed AT (with 1.5L diesel engine) or a 7-speed DCT (with 1.4L engine) instead.
Launched in August 2019, the Kia Seltos is a massive hit in India. Over 75,000 units have been sold since its launch. The units produced at the Anantapur plant are being exported as well.
Kia Seltos - Prices*
|Variant
|Price
|HTE 1.5L petrol-manual
|INR 9,89,000
|HTK 1.5L petrol-manual
|INR 10,29,000
|HTK+ 1.5L petrol-manual
|INR 11,49,000
|HTX 1.5L petrol-manual
|INR 13,09,000
|HTX 1.5L petrol-automatic
|INR 14,09,000
|HTE 1.5L diesel-manual
|INR 10,34,000
|HTK 1.5L diesel-manual
|INR 11,54,000
|HTK+ 1.5L diesel-manual
|INR 12,54,000
|HTX 1.5L diesel-manual
|INR 14,13,999
|HTX+ 1.5L diesel-manual
|INR 15,33,999
|HTK+ 1.5L diesel-automatic
|INR 13,54,000
|HTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic
|INR 16,34,000
|GTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic
|INR 17,34,000
|GTK 1.4L petrol-manual
|INR 13,79,000
|GTX 1.4L petrol-manual
|INR 15,29,000
|GTX+ 1.4L petrol-manual
|INR 16,29,000
|GTX 1.4L petrol-automatic
|INR 16.29,000
|GTX 1.4L petrol-automatic
|INR 17,29,000
*Ex-showroom
