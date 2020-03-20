Kia Seltos to get a feature upgrade & a price hike in April - Report

Just weeks after the 2020 Hyundai Creta’s launch in India, the Kia Seltos will get a feature upgrade and a price hike in April. The prices of these premium B-SUVs start at INR 9.99 lakh* and INR 9.89 lakh* respectively.

The Kia Seltos is available in two styles: Tech Line and GT Line. The Kia Seltos Tech Line can be purchased in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ trims. The Kia Seltos GT Line can be purchased in GTK, GTX and GTX+ trims. According to a new report, the HTK+ trim will receive dual muffler design (fake dual exhausts), USB port in the rear and emergency brake signal. The HTK+ trim will become more expensive with this upgrade.

Currently, dual muffler design and rear USB charger are standard features in the GT Line variant (available in GTK, GTX and GTX+ trims). In the Tech Line variant, they are included in the HTX and HTX+ trims.

The Kia Seltos is available with a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 1.5L petrol engine produces 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.5L diesel engine develops 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.4L petrol engine offers 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, but buyers can go for a CVT (with 1.5L petrol engine), a 6-speed AT (with 1.5L diesel engine) or a 7-speed DCT (with 1.4L engine) instead.

Launched in August 2019, the Kia Seltos is a massive hit in India. Over 75,000 units have been sold since its launch. The units produced at the Anantapur plant are being exported as well.

Kia Seltos - Prices*

Variant Price HTE 1.5L petrol-manual INR 9,89,000 HTK 1.5L petrol-manual INR 10,29,000 HTK+ 1.5L petrol-manual INR 11,49,000 HTX 1.5L petrol-manual INR 13,09,000 HTX 1.5L petrol-automatic INR 14,09,000 HTE 1.5L diesel-manual INR 10,34,000 HTK 1.5L diesel-manual INR 11,54,000 HTK+ 1.5L diesel-manual INR 12,54,000 HTX 1.5L diesel-manual INR 14,13,999 HTX+ 1.5L diesel-manual INR 15,33,999 HTK+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 13,54,000 HTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 16,34,000 GTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 17,34,000 GTK 1.4L petrol-manual INR 13,79,000 GTX 1.4L petrol-manual INR 15,29,000 GTX+ 1.4L petrol-manual INR 16,29,000 GTX 1.4L petrol-automatic INR 16.29,000 GTX 1.4L petrol-automatic INR 17,29,000

*Ex-showroom

