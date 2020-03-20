Kia Seltos to get a feature upgrade & a price hike in April - Report

20/03/2020 - 14:37 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
Just weeks after the 2020 Hyundai Creta’s launch in India, the Kia Seltos will get a feature upgrade and a price hike in April. The prices of these premium B-SUVs start at INR 9.99 lakh* and INR 9.89 lakh* respectively.

The Kia Seltos is available in two styles: Tech Line and GT Line. The Kia Seltos Tech Line can be purchased in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ trims. The Kia Seltos GT Line can be purchased in GTK, GTX and GTX+ trims. According to a new report, the HTK+ trim will receive dual muffler design (fake dual exhausts), USB port in the rear and emergency brake signal. The HTK+ trim will become more expensive with this upgrade.

Currently, dual muffler design and rear USB charger are standard features in the GT Line variant (available in GTK, GTX and GTX+ trims). In the Tech Line variant, they are included in the HTX and HTX+ trims.

The Kia Seltos is available with a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 1.5L petrol engine produces 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.5L diesel engine develops 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.4L petrol engine offers 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, but buyers can go for a CVT (with 1.5L petrol engine), a 6-speed AT (with 1.5L diesel engine) or a 7-speed DCT (with 1.4L engine) instead.

Kia Seltos Interior Dashboard Image
The Kia Seltos is available in 18 different configurations.

Launched in August 2019, the Kia Seltos is a massive hit in India. Over 75,000 units have been sold since its launch. The units produced at the Anantapur plant are being exported as well.

Kia Seltos - Prices*

VariantPrice
HTE 1.5L petrol-manualINR 9,89,000
HTK 1.5L petrol-manualINR 10,29,000
HTK+ 1.5L petrol-manualINR 11,49,000
HTX 1.5L petrol-manualINR 13,09,000
HTX 1.5L petrol-automaticINR 14,09,000
HTE 1.5L diesel-manualINR 10,34,000
HTK 1.5L diesel-manualINR 11,54,000
HTK+ 1.5L diesel-manualINR 12,54,000
HTX 1.5L diesel-manualINR 14,13,999
HTX+ 1.5L diesel-manualINR 15,33,999
HTK+ 1.5L diesel-automaticINR 13,54,000
HTX+ 1.5L diesel-automaticINR 16,34,000
GTX+ 1.5L diesel-automaticINR 17,34,000
GTK 1.4L petrol-manualINR 13,79,000
GTX 1.4L petrol-manualINR 15,29,000
GTX+ 1.4L petrol-manualINR 16,29,000
GTX 1.4L petrol-automaticINR 16.29,000
GTX 1.4L petrol-automaticINR 17,29,000

*Ex-showroom

[Source: gaadiwaadi.com]

Kia Seltos - Image Gallery

