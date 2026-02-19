Kia Seltos Crosses 6 Lakh Sales in India

Kia India has announced that the Seltos has surpassed 6 lakh cumulative sales in India since its debut in 2019. The milestone underlines the SUV’s consistent demand and strong positioning in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.

From launch, the Seltos stood out with its bold design, multiple powertrain options including petrol and diesel engines, and availability of automatic transmissions across variants. It also introduced a feature-rich cabin with large infotainment screens, connected car tech, and premium interiors—raising the bar in its segment.

Safety and technology have been key to its success. Over time, Kia has updated the Seltos with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), improved connectivity, and a more comprehensive safety package. Notably, top variants account for nearly 29% of total sales, indicating a clear shift towards feature-loaded trims, while entry and mid variants continue to attract value-focused buyers.

The Seltos also played a major role in redefining expectations in its price bracket by offering features typically seen in higher segments. This made it an appealing upgrade for buyers moving from hatchbacks, sedans, and compact SUVs.

The latest-generation Seltos builds on this success with a larger footprint, improved cabin space, and enhanced tech. With updated ADAS, better interior refinement, and multiple engine-transmission options, it continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s most well-rounded SUVs.