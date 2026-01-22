Kia Sonet Crosses 5 Lakh Sales Milestone in India

Kia India has achieved a major sales milestone with its popular subcompact SUV, the Kia Sonet, surpassing the 5 lakh unit sales mark in the Indian market. The achievement underlines the strong acceptance the Sonet has earned since its launch and reinforces Kia’s growing footprint in one of the country’s most competitive segments.

Developed to meet the aspirations of modern Indian buyers, the Sonet helped redefine the subcompact SUV space with its bold design, feature-packed cabin, advanced tech and everyday usability. Manufactured locally under Kia’s ‘Make in India, for the World’ philosophy, the Sonet has appealed to a broad customer base, ranging from first-time car buyers to young urban families.

The Sonet has emerged as a key volume driver for Kia India, contributing nearly 35 percent of the brand’s domestic sales. Its success is not limited to India alone, with over 1 lakh units exported to close to 70 global markets including the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Mexico and the APAC region—highlighting global confidence in India-made Kia vehicles.

Sales momentum has remained consistently strong across metros and emerging markets alike. The Sonet has crossed the 1 lakh annual sales mark for two consecutive years, reflecting sustained demand. A wide choice of engines, transmissions and feature-rich variants has played a crucial role, with higher trims seeing increasing preference among buyers seeking connected, safe and premium mobility.

With Kia India expanding its network to 821 touchpoints across 369 cities, the Sonet continues to stand as a cornerstone of the brand’s success and customer trust in India.