Kia sells 80,000+ units of Seltos in India in just over 7 months

The Kia Seltos had great success in India at launch and the momentum continues. In just over 7 months, 81,853 units have been sold in the country, and that converts to a monthly sales figure of over 11,600 units.

Kia continued selling the Seltos at introductory prices for the entire remaining 2019 calendar year and announced revised prices at the beginning of 2020. The company plans to sell 70,000 units of the premium B-SUV in India and export 41,000 units of the same annually. The recent Coronavirus outbreak might affect these numbers, though.

The Kia Seltos has set a benchmark in its segment in every aspect. It is offered with a wide range of premium features. These include full-LED headlamps connected via an LED DRL strip, LED fog lamps, four-wheel disc brakes, front parking sensors, 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and 37 UVO Connected Car smart features (with 3-year free subscription), an 8.0-inch colour head-up display, air purifier, ventilated front 7.0-inch colour MID, ventilated front seats, LED Sound Mood lights and 8-speaker Bose premium sound system.

In addition to innovative features, multiple powertrain options - the highest in its segment - also make the Kia Seltos an attractive choice. Buyers can select from a 1.5L MPI petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbocharged GDI petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm) and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm). These engines come with 6-speed MT/CVT, 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT and 6-speed MT/6-speed AT respectively.

Kia Seltos Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)

Variant Price HTE 1.5L petrol-manual INR 9,89,000 HTK 1.5L petrol-manual INR 10,29,000 HTK+ 1.5L petrol-manual INR 11,49,000 HTX 1.5L petrol-manual INR 13,09,000 HTX 1.5L petrol-automatic INR 14,09,000 HTE 1.5L diesel-manual INR 10,34,000 HTK 1.5L diesel-manual INR 11,54,000 HTK+ 1.5L diesel-manual INR 12,54,000 HTX 1.5L diesel-manual INR 14,13,999 HTX+ 1.5L diesel-manual INR 15,33,999 HTK+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 13,54,000 HTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 16,34,000 GTX+ 1.5L diesel-automatic INR 17,34,000 GTK 1.4L petrol-manual INR 13,79,000 GTX 1.4L petrol-manual INR 15,29,000 GTX+ 1.4L petrol-manual INR 16,29,000 GTX 1.4L petrol-automatic INR 16.29,000 GTX 1.4L petrol-automatic INR 17,29,000

