Kia sells 80,000+ units of Seltos in India in just over 7 months

02/04/2020 - 11:40 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The Kia Seltos had great success in India at launch and the momentum continues. In just over 7 months, 81,853 units have been sold in the country, and that converts to a monthly sales figure of over 11,600 units.

The Kia Seltos is one of India's best-selling SUVs.

Kia continued selling the Seltos at introductory prices for the entire remaining 2019 calendar year and announced revised prices at the beginning of 2020. The company plans to sell 70,000 units of the premium B-SUV in India and export 41,000 units of the same annually. The recent Coronavirus outbreak might affect these numbers, though.

The Kia Seltos has set a benchmark in its segment in every aspect. It is offered with a wide range of premium features. These include full-LED headlamps connected via an LED DRL strip, LED fog lamps, four-wheel disc brakes, front parking sensors, 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and 37 UVO Connected Car smart features (with 3-year free subscription), an 8.0-inch colour head-up display, air purifier, ventilated front 7.0-inch colour MID, ventilated front seats, LED Sound Mood lights and 8-speaker Bose premium sound system.

Kia offers the Seltos with a wide range of premium features.

In addition to innovative features, multiple powertrain options - the highest in its segment - also make the Kia Seltos an attractive choice. Buyers can select from a 1.5L MPI petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbocharged GDI petrol engine (140 PS/242 Nm) and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm). These engines come with 6-speed MT/CVT, 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT and 6-speed MT/6-speed AT respectively.

Kia Seltos Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)

VariantPrice
HTE 1.5L petrol-manualINR 9,89,000
HTK 1.5L petrol-manualINR 10,29,000
HTK+ 1.5L petrol-manualINR 11,49,000
HTX 1.5L petrol-manualINR 13,09,000
HTX 1.5L petrol-automaticINR 14,09,000
HTE 1.5L diesel-manualINR 10,34,000
HTK 1.5L diesel-manualINR 11,54,000
HTK+ 1.5L diesel-manualINR 12,54,000
HTX 1.5L diesel-manualINR 14,13,999
HTX+ 1.5L diesel-manualINR 15,33,999
HTK+ 1.5L diesel-automaticINR 13,54,000
HTX+ 1.5L diesel-automaticINR 16,34,000
GTX+ 1.5L diesel-automaticINR 17,34,000
GTK 1.4L petrol-manualINR 13,79,000
GTX 1.4L petrol-manualINR 15,29,000
GTX+ 1.4L petrol-manualINR 16,29,000
GTX 1.4L petrol-automaticINR 16.29,000
GTX 1.4L petrol-automaticINR 17,29,000

