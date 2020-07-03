If there is one manufacturer that has consistently hit a bull-eye with all its car designs in the recent past - it has to be Kia Motors. Not only has the company been taking out eye-achingly gorgeous cars in International markets, the company’s Indian arm has been absolutely crushing the SUV game with the relatively-new Seltos. However, there are a few significant Kia models that can be called the pioneers of its modern design language. One such example is the Optima, the car which played a big part in helping Kia gain a credible reputation as a serious car maker. However, while the Optima was definitely a popular choice, Kia Motors America has replaced it with an all-new model which gets an AWD system, 290bhp, a dual-clutch automatic transmission and all the modern features that you would associate with a luxury sport sedan. It is called the K5, and not well known is the fact that that is the name which was always used for the Optima in the company’s home market of South Korea.

Starting with the design, the all-new K5 adopts a four-door sport-coupe styling. Similar to what you would find with the Mercedes CLS, Audi A7 and BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe. The car is based on the company’s new N3 platform, the same underpinnings one would find in the all-new 2021 Kia Carnival as well. In terms of dimensions, the new K5 is larger in all aspects compared to the outgoing Optima. The front-end features Kia’s signature Tiger Nose grille, flanked by a pair of sleek LEDs in a tri-arrow pattern. The front bumper is aggressive and the design has glimpses of fighter jet’s wings. While the side profile is quite appealing, it will be the design of its rear-end that guaranteed to get all the attention. Design using styling cues of a fast styling, which features a sharply-raked windshield leading down to a one-piece all-LED tail light. Overall, the design is an absolute looker from any angle and if it were to be launched in India, would easily be the best-looking in its class.

Step inside and you’ll notice that the cabin gets a similar design treatment as the Kia Stinger, which easily the best bang-for-buck interior design in the market today. Feature highlights include niceties like a 10-3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In terms of safety, apart from the usual safety system in high-end cars, it also gets an emergency auto braking system with pedestrian detection technology. There are two engine options available - a 290bhp/421Nm 2.5-litre turbocharged in-line four petrol and a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder making 180bhp/264Nm of torque. If Kia Motors was to launch the K5 in India, it would likely come in via CBU-route and retail with a price tag of around 30 lakh and rival the likes of Honda Civic and Skoda Superb.

