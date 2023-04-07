Kia EV6 GT Crowned 2023 World Performance Car

Kia has achieved an outstanding result in this year’s World Car Awards, with the Kia EV6 GT being crowned the 2023 World Performance Car.

Announced at an awards ceremony during the New York International Auto Show, the recognition came from a jury of 100 distinguished international automotive journalists representing 32 countries.

Having evaluated a broad range of vehicles from around the world, the judges’ recognition of Kia’s vehicles serves as further validation of the brand’s dedication to producing innovative mobility solutions that benefit society, in line with its ‘Movement That Inspires’ mindset.

Winning the coveted 2023 World Performance Car, the Kia EV6 GT builds on the exceptional offering of the standard model, which has already been awarded the 2022 Car of the Year and the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year titles, in addition to other distinguished accolades.

With a combined power output of 430 kW (585 PS), enabling a 3.5-second 0-100km/h acceleration time and a top speed of 260 km/h, the all-electric EV6 GT’s long-range capability, spacious interior, and sophisticated design saw it beat stiff competition from more traditional petrol-powered sports cars.