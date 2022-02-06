Kia Carens India Launch Date Confirmed

Kia India has confirmed the launch date of the Kia Carens. The new vehicle from the company will be introduced in the country on 15 Feb 2022. The pre-bookings for prospective customers were opened on 14th January 2022. Interested customers can book their vehicle of choice through the Kia India official website and via any of the authorized dealerships of Kia India by paying an initial booking amount of INR 25,000.

Production of the upcoming Kia Carens is already underway. In fact, Kia India rolled out the first customer car of the three-row recreational vehicle, the Kia Carens, from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh last month.

The Kia Carens is the latest 'Made-in-India' offering from the company, which combines the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one to make it a compelling value proposition and the best choice for modern Indian families. Furthermore, the Kia Carens is all set to create a segment of its own.

The Kia Carens has been tested across multiple terrains, and simulated conditions before the company announced the mass production of the car. It will be manufactured in India and will be exported to over 80 countries.

The Kia Carens comes in petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7DCT and 6AT. The car also comes equipped with a host of features such as the next-generation Kia Connect app with 66 connected features, flexible seating options, features such as the Sliding Type Seat Under Tray, Retractable Seatback Table, the Rear Door Spot Lamp, and the Bottle and Gadget Holder in the third row. The vehicle also offers generous space in the third row, making it a complete family car. The Kia Carens comes equipped with the Robust 10 Hi-Safety package as standard across all trims, including 6 airbags ABS, ESC, VSM, Hill Assist, DBC to name a few, making it one of the safest vehicles on Indian roads.