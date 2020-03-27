Kawasaki launches 2020 W175 Cafe in Indonesia, to launch ZX-25R next

As the world eagerly awaits the ZX-25R launch, Kawasaki has introduced the 2020 W175 Cafe in Indonesia.

As the name suggests, the Kawasaki W175 Cafe belongs to the brand’s ‘W’ family. It features a simple and traditional design. For the retro-classic look, the motorcycle has a single-piece handlebar, classic rearview mirrors, front fork gaiters, short visor, short sporty rear fender, gold-coloured rear suspension, blacked-out engine and exhaust, chrome exhaust heat shield and cafe racer-styled seat. For the 2020MY, the W175 Cafe gets new colour options. The rest of the motorcycle is the same.

The 2020 Kawasaki W175 Cafe is available in three colour options - Black, Orange and Silver. The MY2019 bike's colour palette includes Yellow, Silver and Red options. The new bike's silver colour option is somewhat different than that of the old bike. It has a relatively lighter shade and new graphics on the fuel tank and side body panels.

Powering the 2020 Kawasaki W175 Cafe is the same 177 cc single-cylinder, water-cooled engine. It does not have a fuel-injection system and operates on a carburettor instead. It has been tuned to produce 13 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 13.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission of the bike is a 5-speed unit. The bike has a 13.5-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of 126 kg.

Kawasaki Indonesia has not changed the price of the W175 Cafe. The new 2020 W175 Cafe retails at the same price as the 2019 W175 Cafe - IDR 33,800,000 (INR 1.58 lakh).

Also Read: Kawasaki ZX-25R launch date likely to be postponed

Kawasaki’s next launch in Indonesia will be a big one - the ZX-25R quarter-litre fully-faired high-performance bike. The original launch date of the Kawasaki ZX-25R was 4 April 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the launch could be postponed.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.