Kawasaki KLX230 Gets 10-Year Extended Warranty for Just Rs 2,499

Kawasaki India has rolled out an affordable 10-year extended warranty for the MY2026 KLX230, offering riders peace of mind like never before. Customers can now extend the standard 3-year coverage by an additional 7 years for just ₹2,499, making it one of the most value-packed warranty offers in its segment.

The extended warranty covers engine and gearbox components, ensuring long-term reliability for those who love tackling trails or cruising through city streets. Speaking on the announcement, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said the move reaffirms Kawasaki’s commitment to customer satisfaction, dependability, and value for money.

At its heart, the Kawasaki KLX230 packs a 233cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, producing 18 BHP at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm at 6,400 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Known for its lightweight agility and off-road prowess, the KLX230 is a go-anywhere dual-sport machine built for riders who crave adventure.

With this new warranty program, Kawasaki ensures that KLX230 owners can enjoy their adventures with complete confidence — backed by a decade of manufacturer support.