Kavin Quintal to Represent India at IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup 2022

Committed towards its goal of developing an iconic Indian rider for International racing championships, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that Kavin Quintal, a 16-year-old lad from Chennai, has inched a step closer to international championships. The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt find and 2021 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup (NSF250R) champion, Kavin Quintal is all set to join the prestigious 2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup (IATC).

Kavin Quintal was among the 6 young Indian riders from Honda Racing India who got shortlisted for 2022 season of IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup selection process. These included 15-year-old Sarthak Shrikant Chavan from Pune, 13-year-old Rakshith S Dave, 17-year-old Geoffrey & Shyam Babu and 18-year-old Varoon S. from Chennai.

2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup (IATC) rider grid of 20 riders

20 full-time riders are set to race in the 2022 season of IATC, hailing from seven countries across Asia and Oceania: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

There are six returning riders in 2022: four riders from the class of 2020 and before and two from 2021. The remaining 14 new riders include Kavin Quintal from India and two riders who have made wildcard appearances at Mandalika International Street Circuit: ReykatFadillah and Veda Pratama.

2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup Race Calendar

For Kavin Quintal and other Asia-Oceania stars of the future, a six round, 12-race season starts with pre-season test at Losail International Circuit on the 25th and 26th of February whichwill get the grid ready to race before the first round takes place alongside the Qatar GP in early March. From there, the ATC returns to PertaminaMandalika International Street Circuit for Round 2 as the MotoGP paddock visits the Indonesian venue for the first time.

After a summer break, the ATC returns to action with back-to-back rounds alongside the Japanese and Thailand Grands Prix, taking on the Twin Ring Motegi and Chang International Circuit. Two weeks later Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia hosts Round 5, before Mandalika beckons once more for the season finale. There, the ATC will round out 2022 alongside WorldSBK.