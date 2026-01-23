Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Local Assembly Begins in India

Volkswagen India has marked a key milestone with the start of local assembly for its flagship SUV, the Tayron R-Line. Production is underway at the brand’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility, aligning with Volkswagen’s plans to launch the premium SUV in the first quarter of 2026.

Positioned as the most premium SUV in Volkswagen India’s portfolio, the Tayron R-Line is designed to combine true seven-seat versatility with everyday usability and the brand’s sporty R-Line styling. The focus is on offering generous cabin space, refined road manners and a more dynamic visual appeal, aimed at buyers seeking a step up in the premium SUV segment.

With local assembly now in motion, Volkswagen is preparing to strengthen its presence in the upper end of the SUV market. The Tayron R-Line’s India launch in Q1 2026 is expected to play a crucial role in the brand’s premium growth strategy, bringing a globally recognised nameplate to Indian customers with a locally assembled advantage.

