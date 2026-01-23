Tata XPRES Petrol and CNG Launched, Prices Start at ₹5.59 Lakh

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has expanded its fleet-focused XPRES lineup with the launch of new Petrol and CNG variants, complementing the existing XPRES EV. Aimed squarely at professional fleet operators, the move strengthens Tata’s multi-powertrain strategy while opening up the XPRES brand to a much wider market.

The Tata XPRES Petrol is priced from ₹5.59 lakh, while the XPRES CNG starts at ₹6.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open across authorised Tata fleet dealerships nationwide.

Both variants are powered by Tata’s familiar 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, paired with a manual transmission and tuned for durability and high-uptime commercial use. The highlight, however, is the XPRES CNG’s segment-first 70-litre (water capacity) twin-cylinder CNG setup. This not only delivers an extended driving range but also preserves usable boot space—one of the biggest pain points for fleet operators. The petrol version ups the practicality further with a class-leading 419-litre boot.

To keep ownership costs predictable, Tata is offering a standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 km, extendable up to 5 years or 1,80,000 km. With a claimed running cost of just ₹0.47 per km and fleet-friendly finance options, the XPRES Petrol and CNG are positioned as strong value propositions in the sedan fleet segment.

Supporting the rollout is Tata’s growing network of dedicated fleet dealerships, offering specialised sales and service support. With Petrol, CNG and EV options now available, the Tata XPRES range targets high-usage applications such as airport transfers, cab aggregators, intercity travel and employee transport.