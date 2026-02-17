Jeep Meridian Track Edition Launched at ₹35.95 Lakh

Jeep India has introduced the Meridian Track Edition, a limited-run version of its premium 7-seater SUV, aimed at enhancing style and long-distance comfort. Based on the Meridian Overland, the new edition brings subtle design tweaks along with a key usability upgrade.

The highlight here is the new 140 mm sliding second row, improving third-row access and flexibility—making it the most comfort-focused Meridian yet. It’s a clear response to real-world usability feedback, especially for long journeys.

On the outside, the Track Edition gets a bolder look with Piano Black accents on the grille, badges, and moldings, along with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A Dark Espresso grille, Neutral Grey highlights, hood decal, and exclusive badging further set it apart.

Inside, the cabin feels richer with a dual-tone Tupelo interior featuring suede inserts, contrast stitching, and quilted seats. Dark Espresso trims and Piano Black elements add depth, while a leather-wrapped steering wheel and Track Edition detailing complete the premium vibe.

Power comes from the familiar 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine producing 170 hp and 350 Nm, paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers can choose between 2WD and 4x4, with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system ensuring capability across conditions.

Feature highlights include a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital cluster, Alpine audio, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS.

Prices are set at ₹35.95 lakh for the 2WD variant and ₹37.82 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4x4 model.