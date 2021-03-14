Jeep Wrangler Magento Could Be The Name Of Jeep's First All-Electric SUV

Jeep's annual Easter Jeep Safari event is where the American carmaker has been showing off their coolest concepts and it is also very well known for its off-road thrills. For 2021, Jeep has given us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming edition of this event by teasing two concepts. The highlight of the two is the concept version of the upcoming first-ever pure electric Wrangler. Yes, the Jeep Wrangler is going electric! While Jeep already has the Wrangler 4xe with a hybrid powertrain, its not an all-electric vehicle.

There are not many details about the all-electric Wrangler at this moment. However, the teaser image reveals that the concept model, called the Magneto, sports its name on the same spot on the hood as the Rubicon. This could imply that the Wrangler's electric cousin could have the Wrangler Magneto nomenclature in production form. Elsewhere, you will also notice a large hood scoop, similar to the one on the V8-powered Rubicon 392. There's also a new LED light bar that runs the length of the traditional seven-slat Jeep grille. However, it has been closed off on this electric SUV.

The Jeep Wrangler Electric will continue with a body-on-frame construction. Being a Jeep, the Wrangler Electric will obviously be a four-wheel drive SUV. The electric motor will draw its power from not one, but three battery modules. Range anxiety on the Wrangler Electric thus should not be a problem. But what if you ran out of juice in the wilderness or in the middle of nowhere? Well, Jeep has thought about that as well and has come up with very innovative charging solutions.

Jeep will be installing solar-powered chargers not only along the highways but even in popular off-road destinations such as Moab in Utah and the Rubicon Trail in California. In terms of design, as can be seen from the teaser image, the Wrangler electric will look largely similar to the ICE-powered Wrangler. However, to it apart as an EV, the Wrangler Electric Concept will come painted in blue - just like the Wrangler Hybrid. Although Jeep hasn't revealed any images of the interiors of the Wrangler electric, we expect it will largely be same to the standard SUV.

The Jeep Wrangler Electric will be one of a kind product, the first of off-road based electric SUVs in the world. The concept model will be revealed in full in April 2021 before the production-spec model debuts before the end of the year. It's unlikely to come to India but Jeep will soon be commencing local assembly of ICE-powered Wrangler in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.