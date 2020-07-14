Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept Showcased; Gets A 450bhp V8 HEMI

The Fiat-Chrysler Association launched the Jeep brand in India too much applause in 2016. Enthusiast in India were jumping over backwards and sliding under legs to get ahead for their chance to get their hands on one, that is until they saw the prices. The lack of demand forecast, forced Jeep to sell CBU units in the country and that drove prices sky high. Despite the odd number of Wrangler and Grand Cherokee’s sold around the country, it was not until 2017 that the Jeep brand really blew up with the launch of the Compass. However, the brand has revealed a new concept of the Wrangler, which could bring back some of the lost interest in the Wrangler in India. It is called the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept and in the simplest terms, a big-block V8 stuffed under the hood of an off-roading icon. We are so excited!

However, this isn’t the first-generation of Wrangler to get a V8 under the hood. In 1981, The Jeep Wrangler CJ was the first one in the Jeep Wrangler’s history to get a V8. However, with just 125bhp and 300Nm of torque, it wasn’t much to brag about. However the new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept gets 6.2-litre Hemi V8 with a 392 cubic inch motor, putting out a total output of 450bhp and 610Nm of torque. Not only is this plenty of poke for off-road usage, the 0-60kmph time on road for the new Wrangler Rubicon 392 is just 5 seconds. Not only the power, it is also the hardware that FCA will choose to outfit the new Wrangler Rubicon 392 with, that will make the difference. It gets Dana 44 axles, a full-time two-speed transfer case, electric front and rear differential lockers, 37-inch (325/80/R16) mud-terrain tyres and a Mopar 2-inch lift kit with suspension upgrade. In order to further increase its off-road capability and reliability, Jeep is offering a strengthened, more-robust 8-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of design, the exterior highlights on the new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept included half-doors, Granite Crystal grey paint and bronze-finished front/rear tow hooks, springs, shocks, wheels and badges. The special-edition touches don’t finish there. Step inside, you’ll find red leather interior with gold stitching and a sports steering wheel to complete the look.

