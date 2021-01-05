Jeep India has kick started 2021 by announcing some big plans for the Indian market. In a bid to expand their lineup in India, the American carmaker will be investing over USD 250 million for the Indian market. That will see four new locally made Jeep models hit our roads by the end of 2022. Here's what what's coming up from Jeep in the next couple of years for the Indian market.

2021 Jeep Compass

The first of these will of course be the Jeep Compass facelift. In fact, its just round the corner, set to be unveiled on January 7, 2021. The Compass facelift boasts of some cosmetic tweaks on the outside to bring it up to date but the interiors have been completely redone with a larger 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, new steering wheel and a lot more new features as well. It will however remain unchanged under the hood, continuing with its 160hp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 170hp 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine.

Jeep 7-Seater SUV

The Jeep 7-seater SUV will be a brand new product for the Indian markert and it is slated for a debut in 2022. It will based on the same platform as the Compass but underpinnings aside, it will be completely new from the grounds up. It will feature its own distinct styling and will be longer, taller and wider and will not bear the Compass moniker. We expect the Jeep 7-seater SUV to be powered by a more powerful version of the 2.0L diesel engine and prices could start from around INR 30 lakh.

Also Read : Upcoming Jeep Seven-Seater SUV Will Not Use The Compass Name

Jeep Wrangler (CKD)

While it may not be an all-new product for India, Jeep has announced that they will soon start local assembly of the Wrangler in India. Currently, the Jeep Wrangler comes to India as a full import and is priced from INR 63.94-68.94 lakh. Jeep sells two variants of the Wrangler in India - Unlimited and Rubicon. Locally assembling this off-road icon will hugely bring down the prices of the Wrangler in India and make it a lot more accessible to buyers.

Next-Gen Jeep Grand Cherokee (CKD)

The previous-gen Grand Cherokee failed to make a mark in India and you could account its price to be a reason as it came as a full import. Jeep has now said that the Grand Cherokee moniker will make a comeback in India, that too in its next-gen guise. And this too will be locally assembled here in India. That should make it a lot more affordable than its predecessor. It is expected to be bigger and will be more feature loaded and will come with a range of petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains. The next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee should make it to India by 2022 after it is launched in the global market later this year.

Lastly, after Jeep is done with their four-model strong assault on the Indian market, the long awaited Jeep sub-4m SUV is still on track. This will be specifically developed for India and manufactured here as well. It will be very interesting to see how the Jeep sub-compact SUV fares in this hotly contested space.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.