Enjoy Massive Discounts On Jeep Compass Before Facelift Arrives In 2021

Several carmakers have been rolling out great discounts on several of their models but Jeep is offering the best-of-all year-end offers on the Compass SUV. The Jeep Compass is due a facelift early next year and Jeep dealerships across the country have even started taking unofficial pre-bookings for the facelifted model. Before Jeep brings the facelifted model to showrooms next year, they are looking to clear the existing stock of the pre-facelift model with massive discounts across the range. Check out these amazing Jeep Compass discounts for December 2020.

Jeep sells the Compass in India in five trim options - Sport Plus, Longitude Option, Limited Plus, Night Eagle, and Trailhawk - and there are discounts of up to INR 2 lakh to be enjoyed on the Compass this month. The first four trims of the Compass - Sport Plus, Longitude Option, Limited Plus and Night Eagle - are each available with discounts of up to INR 1.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the top-spec off-road focused Trailhawk variant can be had with a maximum discount of up to INR 2 lakh.

Under the hood, the Compass gets two engine options in India. There's a 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine and 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard with both engines. Additionally, the petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox while the diesel gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In fact, the 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is exclusively offered with the 4x4 drivetrain in the Compass.

And that brings us to the Trailhawk variant, which is powered by the same 2.0L diesel engine as the regular Compass but it produces slightly more power at 173hp. It gets four-wheel drive as standard along with the 9-speed automatic transmission. Prices for the Jeep Compass currently range from INR 16.49 lakh to INR 24.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the Trailhawk variant is priced from INR 26.80 lakh to INR 27.60 lakh, ex-showroom. With these Jeep Compass discounts of up to INR 2 lakh, the SUV makes for a very compelling buy right now.

As for the facelift, there are reports that it could launch by January 2021 itself. The Jeep Compass facelift boasts of some tasteful cosmetic updates on the outside but the interiors have been completely revamped. The dashboard design is completely new with much nicer quality materials used. The cabin feels much more premium than before and there are several new features like as well. Expect the facelifted model to carry a little premium over the current model’s price.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.