Jeep Compass Facelift Unofficial Bookings Open for INR 50,000

A couple of days ago, we reported to you about the possibility of Jeep launching the Jeep Compass in India on January 23, 2021. Now, we have come to know that Jeep dealerships across the country have started accepting unofficial pre- launch bookings for the Compass facelift for a token amount of INR 50,000. The Jeep Compass facelift was unveiled at the Guangzhou International Motor Show in China earlier last month. It was initially expected to make it to India by Q2 of 2021 but its likely that it will be launched much sooner by the last week of January, 2021.

Most of the updates on the Compass facelift are concentrated on the face. Its not very comprehensive but the updates definitely bring the SUV up to date. The headlamps are a lot sleeker than before and lower portion is a little more angular as well. The headlamp inserts are new as well and you could expect full-LED headlamps on the higher-spec trims. Although the grille remains similar in size and shape, the detailing is new with honeycomb inserts. The lower bumper is again completely new with a contrast black trim that runs end-to-end connecting the two fog lamps at either ends.

Also Read : Jeep Compass 7 seater (Jeep Grand Compass) new details revealed - Report

The rear of the SUV does not see any significant change but the tail lamps have been mildly tweaked with new inserts. The rear bumper is quite similar to the outgoing model. There aren't any changes in profile but it gets a new design for the alloy wheels. The interiors of the Jeep Compass facelift have been completely redone and is a huge departure from the pre-facelift car. There's a much larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Jeep’s new UConnect5 connected car tech. The system can receive over-the-air updates and even comes with integrated Amazon Alexa support. It even gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

The Jeep Compass facelift will remain mechanically unchanged under the hood here in India. That means it will continue with its 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel and 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard with both engines. Additionally, the petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox while the diesel gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Compass enjoyed a lot of popularity when it was first introduced but it's popularity has dropped since then. With this facelift, Jeep could very well revive the Compass in the hotly contested mid-size SUV segment it sits in. Expect the facelifted model to carry a little premium over the current model’s price which ranges from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.