Jeep Compass Facelift Prices To Be Announced On February 4 In India

Jeep unveiled the India-spec Compass facelift just last week and now the carmaker has announced that prices for the updated Compass will be announced on February 4, 2021. The 2021 Jeep Compass will be sold in four variants in India - Sport, Longitude Option, Limited Option and a new range-topping S variant. There are also two new paint shades for the 2021 iteration of the Compass in India -Techno Metallic Green and Galaxy Blue. Other color options - Exotica Red, Minimal Grey, Bright White, and Magnesio Grey - have been carried forward from the outgoing model.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Exterior Updates

Most of the updates on the Jeep Compass facelift are concentrated on the face, although its not very comprehensive. The headlamps are a lot sleeker than before and lower portion is a little more angular as well. The headlamp inserts are new as well. Although the grille remains similar in size and shape, the detailing is new with honeycomb inserts. The lower bumper is again completely new with a contrast black trim that runs end-to-end connecting the two fog lamps at either ends. There aren't many changes to the rear or in profile but it does get a new set of ally wheels.

Also Read : Jeep Wrangler and Next-Gen Grand Cherokee To Be Locally Assembled In India

Jeep Compass Facelift - Interior Updates

The interiors of the Jeep Compass facelift have been completely redone and is a huge departure from the pre-facelift car. There's a much larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Jeep’s new UConnect5 connected car tech. The system can receive over-the-air updates and even comes with integrated Amazon Alexa support.

Along with the new touchscreen, the AC vents and the HVAC controls too have been redesigned. The AC vents particularly look very sleek and stylish. The center console gets a clean, uncluttered layout. Quality levels of the interiors have gone up massively as well. The double-stitched leather inserts and brushed aluminum-like trim on the dashboard give it a very premium feel. There's also a new three-spoke steering wheel and a 10.25-inch full-digital instrument cluster with 24 customisable layouts.

Some of the other new features include a 360-degree camera, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and powered front seats with ventilation. Other highlight features on the Compass include cruise control, climate control, panoramic sunroof, auto headlamps and wipers, six airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Powertrain Options

The Jeep Compass facelift remains mechanically unchanged under the hood here in India. That means it will continue with its 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel and 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard with both engines. Additionally, the petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox while the diesel gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Price and Rivals

Expect the facelifted model to carry a little premium over the current model’s price which ranges from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). You can also expect Jeep to offer the Trailhawk variant right from day one. When launched, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.