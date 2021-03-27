Jeep Compass Facelift to Finally Debut in Europe Next Month

It's already been two months since Jeep launched the Compass facelift in India. Much later than India, Jeep Europe has announced plans to introduce the facelifted Compass on April 6th. While Jeep has been tight lipped about the details of the European-spec Compass facelift, the carmaker has said that it will be a completely new model that features “major changes to all its features and specs, including its style, technology, safety, sustainability and functionality.”

While Europe still does not have the details about its Compass facelift, a look at this teaser image clearly reveals that it's going to be very similar to the India-spec Jeep Compass facelift. Styling updates will thus include sleeker headlamps with the lower portion being more angular than before along with new details inside the headlamp cluster. Although the grille will remain similar in size and shape, the detailing will be new with honeycomb inserts. The lower bumper is again completely new with a contrast black trim that runs end-to-end connecting the two fog lamps at either ends.

There wouldn't be many changes to the rear or in profile but it could get a new set of alloy wheels. The interiors of the Jeep Compass facelift have been completely redone and is a huge departure from the pre-facelift car. There's a much larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Jeep’s new UConnect5 connected car tech. The system can receive over-the-air updates and even comes with integrated Amazon Alexa support. Along with the new touchscreen, the AC vents and the HVAC controls too have been redesigned.

The AC vents particularly look very sleek and stylish. The center console gets a clean, uncluttered layout. Quality levels of the interiors have gone up massively as well. The double-stitched leather inserts and brushed aluminum-like trim on the dashboard give it a very premium feel. There's also a new three-spoke steering wheel and a 10.25-inch full-digital instrument cluster with 24 customizable layouts. Jeep has also not revealed any details about what could be powering the Compass facelift in Europe.

However, Jeep has mentioned about “major changes” to the Compass’ specifications and sustainability, which seem to imply for more eco-friendly powertrains. Back here in India, the Compass is powered by either a 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel or a 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard with both engines. Additionally, the petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox while the diesel gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Prices for the Jeep Compass range between INR 16.99 lakh and INR 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

