Jeep Compass Facelift Launched in India; Price Starts From INR 16.99 Lakh

Jeep has finally launched the Compass facelift in India today. Prices for the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift start from INR 16.99 lakh and go up to INR 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai and Delhi) for a new range-topping S trim. After seeing the Compass facelift in spy shots for almost a year, Jeep unveiled the India-spec 2021 Compass earlier this month and now it is finally on sale. For 2021, the Jeep Compass comes with revised exterior styling but the real change lies on the inside where the dashboard has been completely redone with a lot of new features. Jeep is also offering a special 80th anniversary edition of the Compass for INR 22.96 lakh for a limited period offer.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Price List

Prices start from INR 16.99 lakh for the petrol-manual variant and it tops out at INR 28.29 lakh for the range topping diesel-AT 4x4 variant for the Model S trim.

Trims 1.4L Petrol MT 1.4L Petrol DCT 2.0L Diesel MT 4x2 2.0L Diesel AT 4x4 Sports INR 16.99 lakh INR 18.69 lakh INR 19.49 lakh Longitude INR 21.29 lakh INR 20.49 lakh Limited (O) INR 23.29 lakh INR 22.49 lakh INR 26.29 lakh Model S INR 25.29 lakh INR 24.49 lakh INR 28.29 lakh

Jeep Compass Facelift - Exterior Updates

Most of the updates on the Jeep Compass facelift are concentrated on the face, although its not very comprehensive. The headlamps are a lot sleeker and lower portion is a little more angular than before. The headlamp inserts are new as well. Although the grille remains similar in size and shape, the detailing is new with honeycomb inserts. The lower bumper is again completely new with a contrast black trim that runs end-to-end connecting the two fog lamps at either ends. There aren't many changes to the rear or in profile but it does get a new set of alloy wheels.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Interior Updates

The interiors of the Jeep Compass facelift have been completely redone and is a huge departure from the pre-facelift car. There's a much larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Jeep’s new UConnect5 connected car tech. The system can receive over-the-air updates and even comes with integrated Amazon Alexa support.

Some of the other new features include a 360-degree camera, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and powered front seats with ventilation. Other highlight features on the Compass include cruise control, climate control, panoramic sunroof, auto headlamps and wipers, six airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Powertrain Options

The Jeep Compass facelift remains mechanically unchanged under the hood here in India. That means it will continue with its 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel and 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard with both engines. Additionally, the petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox while the diesel gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. As before, Jeep's all-wheel drive system is reserved for the diesel-AT variants while the diesel-manual and all petrol variants are front-wheel drive only.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Price and Rivals

The Compass facelift will be available in four trims in India - Sports, Longitude, Limited Option, and a new range topping S variant. Compared to the pre-facelift model, base price of the Compass has gone up by INR 50,000 while the top-spec model is almost INR 4 lakh more expensive than the outgoing model. The deliveries of the new Compass will begin from February 2, 2021. As before, an off-road focused Trailhawk variant will be introduced at a later stage. Jeep India has already opened pre-bookings for the new Compass. It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross in the Indian market.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.