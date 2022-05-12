Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles Starts 1000 km Taktsang Trail 2022

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles flagged off the annual Taktsang Trail Ride from Dimapur with 14 riders riding across the beautiful landscape of the North-Eastern states. During the ride, the Jawa and Yezdi Nomads will cover around 1,000 km on Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles, riding through the verdant and unexplored corners of the North East.

The Taktsang Trail ride has been introduced in the Jawa-Yezdi Nomad’s ride calendar to discover and explore the region’s hidden gems on challenging riding routes and exceptionally scenic landscape. The ride will also traverse through Dimapur, Jorhat, Itanagar, Tezpur, and Guwahati, where the company has already established a strong presence with its dealership and service network. Through the course of this ride, the Nomads will also be accompanied by riders from the Indian Army in the region and will offer homage to the bravery of the armed forces.

Adding grace to the ride, the participants will also meet Mr. Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, and GOC – 5 Mountain Division, who will flag off the Nomads from the Tenga section of the ride. The riders will cover places like Khonoma, Dimapur, Itanagar, Jorhat, and Tezpur before culminating the ride in Guwahati.

The ride started from the idyllic Khonoma, Asia's first green village, reaching Dimapur, at the site of the upcoming Jawa-Yezdis flagship store in Nagaland. Post-Dimapur, the riders will arrive at Nemati Ghats on the mighty Brahmaputra River banks. The ride from Nemati to Itanagar, covering Majuli, North Lakhimkur, and Nirjuli, will see the Nomads passing through the lush green fields of Assam. Post Itanagar, in the Nameri National Forest reserve and Pakke Tiger reserve, the riders will be passing through the home of not just the tiger but elephants, rare species of birds and fish in the Jia Bharali River.

The ride will throw ample challenge to man and the machine, and in the future, the “Taktsang Trail” will be an annual property from the Jawa-Yezdi brands.