Jaguar’s 1,000+ PS Electric Four-Door GT Takes on Arctic Winter Testing

Jaguar has begun the latest phase of winter testing for its upcoming all-electric luxury four-door GT, pushing prototypes to their limits in the Arctic Circle at temperatures plunging to minus 40°C. It marks a key step in what the brand calls its most rigorous global validation programme to date.

A fleet of 150 prototypes is covering hundreds of thousands of miles across extreme environments, from frozen lakes in Sweden to scorching desert highways, alongside extensive virtual and rig-based testing. The aim is clear: to fine-tune every system and deliver the most technically advanced and powerful Jaguar production car ever.

Winter testing on ice is allowing engineers to sharpen the GT’s drive modes, focusing on instinctive responses and calm, confidence-inspiring comfort. Jaguar says the car will offer a distinctly engaging character, staying true to the brand’s traditional driving feel despite its electric heart.

Power won’t be in short supply. With over 1,000 PS on tap, the four-door GT will become the most powerful road-going Jaguar ever built. Its advanced tri-motor all-wheel-drive setup with Intelligent Torque Vectoring promises precise power delivery and strong traction in all conditions.

Engineers are also finalising chassis calibrations, including all-wheel steering, dynamic air suspension, active twin-valve dampers and bespoke 23-inch winter tyres. Sub-zero testing is further validating Jaguar’s ThermAssist thermal management system, designed to cut heating energy use by up to 40 percent while protecting range in extreme cold.