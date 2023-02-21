Jaguar Land Rover India Appoints New Managing Director

Jaguar Land Rover is announcing Rajan Amba’s appointment as Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, with effect from 1st March 2023. Rajan will join Jaguar Land Rover from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, where currently he is the Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care.

Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover said, “Rajan’s customer-centric mindset, broad experiences from different industries, and his passionate and authentic leadership approach, bring the right set of qualities to further grow our operations into the promising future of India, aligned with our overall Reimagine strategy to become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning of customers.”

Commenting on his appointment Rajan Amba said, “I have immensely enjoyed my stint at Tata Motors and look forward to the next one at Jaguar Land Rover - iconic automotive brands, which I hugely admire. I keenly look forward to working with my new team at Jaguar Land Rover India and steering forward our future growth strategy.”

Rajan Amba succeeds Rohit Suri, who is due to retire on 31st March 2023.