Jaguar Land Rover Annual Holiday Service Camp Begins Today

Jaguar Land Rover, India has announced its annual Holiday Service Camp, exclusively for its customers, from 14th to 19th November 2022 across all authorised retailers in India.

At the camp, customers can benefit from a comprehensive vehicle check and exclusive offers on Branded Goods, Accessories and Value-Added Services. All vehicles will be attended to by highly trained Jaguar and Land Rover technicians and receive the assurance of Jaguar and Land Rover Genuine Parts, where necessary.

The camp will offer a 32-point Electronic Vehicle Health Check-Up, Brake and Wiper check, Tyre and Fluid Level check, as well as a comprehensive Battery Health check, ensuring every journey is made safe and secure.

To avail these services, customers can schedule an appointment with the closest authorised retailer between 9:30am and 4:30pm from 14th to 19th November 2022.