India's First Long-Haul Electric AC Sleeper Bus Service Launched

NueGo is set to revolutionise the long-distance travel journey with the launch of India's first intercity electric bus service. This is a significant step towards decarbonization and creating a more sustainable public transportation ecosystem in India. There is a growing adoption of electric buses amongst consumers, as they produce zero tail pipe emissions and reduce air pollution.

NueGo deployed multiple seater + sleeper buses on its major routes across India such as Bengaluru - Chennai, Bengaluru - Coimbatore, Vijaywada - Vizag, Delhi – Jaipur, Delhi - Amritsar. NueGo is planning to expand its operations by launching new routes and building charging infrastructure to ensure smooth on-road operations. NueGo is also actively hiring across genders to increase inclusivity in its workforce and is the only bus brand to have women coach captains.

The cutting-edge buses have an aerodynamically designed FRP front fascia, a rollover-engineered structure to enhance passenger safety, and a weight-optimised GI tubular construction for better cruise mileage. The monocoque chassis design provides greater handling and stability for a smoother and safer ride. An electronically adjustable exterior rear-view mirror, lowered passenger step height for simple boarding, and a kneeling option for elderly or disabled passengers are all notable features.

Likewise, inside the bus, guests can have a comfortable journey with a variety of amenities such as bigger seats (1220mm), soft-touch ABS interiors, LED strips for ambient lighting, and individual amenities such as night reading lamps and USB charging connections for each berth. The buses are outfitted with advanced safety features such as a driver monitoring system, passenger saloon cameras, emergency buttons, and fire detection and suppression systems.