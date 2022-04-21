Matter Energy - India’s 1st Active Liquid-Cooled 2-Wheeler EV Battery Pack

Matter, a technology start-up, is glad to unveil the MatterEnergy 1.0 battery pack with unique core characteristics such as an Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System and a Super Smart Battery Management System. The battery pack is developed with future mobility in mind, enabling greater range while guaranteeing vehicle safety. Matter has always focused on technology, research, and innovation emphasizing safety, security, reliability, and performance, and has developed the battery pack with Indian environmental and usage conditions in mind.

Salient features of the battery pack

High power density

Battery Pack with IP67 rating

Super Smart BMS for optimal system efficiency, security, and reliability

Sensor systems are used to guarantee optimal battery performance

Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System

High Voltage Energy Pack for performance 2 Wheelers

The battery casing is built of lightweight metal which is also thermally conductive when compared to other materials. Matter has prioritized the safety, battery life, and performance of the pack, and the Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (IITMS) used in the battery pack is an active liquid cooling system that ensures the optimum performance of all constituents of the pack.

India, being the home to an extraordinary variety of climatic conditions and geographies, the technology of this product needed to be resilient to the diversity that the country has to offer. MatterEnergy 1.0 has been developed in-house with key innovations over the last few years including super-smart BMS that has been developed to specifically ensure a high level of safety, security, reliability, and performance.