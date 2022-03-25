Indian Start-up Teases Electric Sports Bike with 200 kmph Top Speed

Trouve Motor, an IIT-Delhi incubated startup, teased the launch of its latest electric sports bike. The suave looking superbike is claimed to run at a top speed of 200 kmph with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds.

Trouve Motor, which is one of the first full-fledged premium electric bike manufacturers globally, has mentioned that the superbike will have an all-electric powertrain that combines a liquid-cooled AC induction motor generating 40 kW power.

Powered by an AI-enabled system, the superbike will include new-age features like a laser lighting package, LED advanced infotainment display, 360 Camera, TFT touch screen display, connected features, GPS navigation, real-time vehicle diagnostic, Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS, adjustable suspension, and many more patented technologies first to be seen in two-wheeler segment across the globe. More features will be revealed soon.

Trouve will officially launch its first bike and start pre-booking at the beginning of the second half of 2022. One can now submit interest in buying Trouve's range of products on the company’s website www.trouvemotor.com.

Trouve Motor aspires to accelerate the world’s shift towards electric mobility with its portfolio of unique products. Trouve Motors has five more models in the pipeline, including a Classic, Cafe Racer, Naked Street Bike, Enduro and Scrambler. These upcoming bikes are being designed and developed from scratch at Trouve’s R&D centre in IIT Delhi and its facility in Bangalore.