Ford Endeavour Sport (Ford Everest Sport) - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live

The recently introduced Ford Endeavour Sport (Ford Everest Sport) is taking the centre-stage at Ford's pavilion at the 2019 Thai Motor Expo that opened today. It carries a special introductory price of THB 13,99,000 (INR 33,11,553.65) which is considerably lower than the regular price of THB 14,69,000 (INR 34,77,249.69). The special price offer is valid only till 31 December 2019.

The Sport variant is based on the Titanium trim of the regular Ford Endeavour and boasts a slew of visual tweaks. It is sold across a slew of ASEAN markets including Australia. In details, it gets a fresh mesh-type, dark radiator grille, bi-LED headlights with boxed projector lens, a host of blacked-out elements on the front and rear bumper, black tailgate garnish, black side steps, roof rails and side-view mirrors. Also, it sports the Everest embossment on the top of the bonnet.

The Ford Endeavour Sport rolls on chunky 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels which are shod with muscular-looking 265/50 tyres. Its sinister looks are further complemented by the Sport stickers on the doors along with Sport badging stamped on the rump. Inside, it gets a complete leather seat upholstery sporting a contrast blue stitch. The same stitching is also seen on the leather-covered dashboard.

In terms of features and equipment, it sports an 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen head unit which also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Moreover, it gets 8-way powered driver’s seat, adjustable second-row seat with 60:40 split and foldable third-row seat with 50:50 split.

The new Ford Endeavour Sport sources power from a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which develops 180 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 10-speed conventional automatic gearbox which is operated via a manual shifting on the gear lever. The power is transmitted to the rear wheels. A 4x4 system is unavailable in the Sport variant.

As for the of safety kit, the Ford Endeavour Sport gets ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill assist, rollover mitigation risk reduction system, seven airbags with driver’s knee airbag, reverse sensor and a rearview camera. It is available in three exterior colours - Arctic White, Absolute Black and Aluminium Metallic.

Also Read: New Ford Mustang (facelift) finally confirmed for India

There is no confirmation about Ford Endeavour Sport's Indian launch.