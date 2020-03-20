India-made Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 launched in Japan, priced at INR 3.29 lakh

20/03/2020 - 12:41 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Along with the Suzuki Gixxer 250, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been launched in Japan in the country. Suzuki expects to sell 1,800 units of these India-made 250 cc bikes.

Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 Right Side Black

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Features

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250’s primary attractive features are its full fairing, sporty LED headlight, and clip-on handlebars that provide a slightly aggressive riding posture. The quarter-litre Gixxer SF has been given a full-digital instrument cluster. It shows various information like speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, gear position indicator, etc., in an organised format.

The fuel tank design of the Gixxer SF 250 is quite muscular. Also, the high-rise tail section gives the motorcycle a sporty appearance. Overall, the Gixxer SF 250 has an aerodynamic design that enhances performance and fuel economy.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Specifications

Talking about performance, the Gixxer SF 250 is fitted with a newly developed 249 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that comes equipped with SOCS or Suzuki Oil Cooling System. The SOCS allowed Suzuki to keep the weight of the engine as low as possible without compromising on its performance throughout the rev-range. This engine has been tuned to produce 26 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. In comparison, the engine of the upcoming Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 in India churns out 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The transmission is the same - a 6-speed unit.

AspectBS4 SpecificationBS6 SpecificationJapanese Specification
Length/Width/Height2,010 mm/740 mm/1,035 mm2,010 mm/740 mm/1,035 mm2,010 mm/740 mm/1,035 mm
Wheelbase/Ground Clearance1,345 mm/165 mm1,345 mm/165 mm1,345 mm/165 mm
Seat Height800 mm800 mm800 mm
Kerb Weight161 kg161 kg158 kg
EngineEJA1EJA1EJA1
Engine Displacement249 cm³249 cm³249 cm³
Engine Type4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled
Valve SystemSOHC, 4 ValveSOHC, 4 ValveSOHC, 4 Valve
Bore x Stroke76.0 mm x 54.9 mm76.0 mm x 54.9 mm76.0 mm x 54.9 mm
Max. Power26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm26 PS at 9,000 rpm
Max. Torque22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm22 Nm at 7,300 rpm
Fuel SystemFuel InjectionFuel InjectionFuel Injection
Starter SystemElectricElectricElectric
Transmission 6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price

In Japan, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been priced at JPY 481,800 which converts to INR 3.29 lakh*. It is available in three colour options - Matte Platinum Silver Metallic, Matte Black Metallic and Triton Blue Metallic (MotoGP edition). All of them are priced the same. The deliveries will start on 24 April 2020.

Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 Motogp Right
In Japan, the MotoGP Edition of the Gixxer SF 250 retails at the same price as the other two colour options.

Also Read: India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 launched in Japan, priced at INR 3.05 lakh

In comparison, the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 in India will retail at INR 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Patna) for the Matte Platinum Silver Metallic and Matte Black Metallic colours. The price of the Gixxer SF 250 BS6 MotoGP Edition hasn’t been announced yet.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Excluding taxes

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest