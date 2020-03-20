India-made Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 launched in Japan, priced at INR 3.29 lakh

Along with the Suzuki Gixxer 250, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been launched in Japan in the country. Suzuki expects to sell 1,800 units of these India-made 250 cc bikes.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Features

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250’s primary attractive features are its full fairing, sporty LED headlight, and clip-on handlebars that provide a slightly aggressive riding posture. The quarter-litre Gixxer SF has been given a full-digital instrument cluster. It shows various information like speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, gear position indicator, etc., in an organised format.

The fuel tank design of the Gixxer SF 250 is quite muscular. Also, the high-rise tail section gives the motorcycle a sporty appearance. Overall, the Gixxer SF 250 has an aerodynamic design that enhances performance and fuel economy.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Specifications

Talking about performance, the Gixxer SF 250 is fitted with a newly developed 249 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that comes equipped with SOCS or Suzuki Oil Cooling System. The SOCS allowed Suzuki to keep the weight of the engine as low as possible without compromising on its performance throughout the rev-range. This engine has been tuned to produce 26 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. In comparison, the engine of the upcoming Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 in India churns out 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The transmission is the same - a 6-speed unit.

Aspect BS4 Specification BS6 Specification Japanese Specification Length/Width/Height 2,010 mm/740 mm/1,035 mm 2,010 mm/740 mm/1,035 mm 2,010 mm/740 mm/1,035 mm Wheelbase/Ground Clearance 1,345 mm/165 mm 1,345 mm/165 mm 1,345 mm/165 mm Seat Height 800 mm 800 mm 800 mm Kerb Weight 161 kg 161 kg 158 kg Engine EJA1 EJA1 EJA1 Engine Displacement 249 cm³ 249 cm³ 249 cm³ Engine Type 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled Valve System SOHC, 4 Valve SOHC, 4 Valve SOHC, 4 Valve Bore x Stroke 76.0 mm x 54.9 mm 76.0 mm x 54.9 mm 76.0 mm x 54.9 mm Max. Power 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm 26 PS at 9,000 rpm Max. Torque 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm 22 Nm at 7,300 rpm Fuel System Fuel Injection Fuel Injection Fuel Injection Starter System Electric Electric Electric Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price

In Japan, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been priced at JPY 481,800 which converts to INR 3.29 lakh*. It is available in three colour options - Matte Platinum Silver Metallic, Matte Black Metallic and Triton Blue Metallic (MotoGP edition). All of them are priced the same. The deliveries will start on 24 April 2020.

In comparison, the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 in India will retail at INR 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Patna) for the Matte Platinum Silver Metallic and Matte Black Metallic colours. The price of the Gixxer SF 250 BS6 MotoGP Edition hasn’t been announced yet.

*Excluding taxes