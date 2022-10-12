India Bike Week Returns to Goa After 3 Years

India Bike Week in association with PETRONAS Sprinta, will offer an unforgettable experience of moto-culture in India, music, food, racing, shopping, adventure and biker camaraderie. Early bird bookings are open now for enthusiasts to secure participation at the festival that is returning to Goa after a forced hiatus due to COVID-19. The festival is expected to see one of the largest gatherings of bikers beating any previous records.

Curated by the festival specialist, Seventy EMG, IBW 2022 has been themed – ‘Come Home to The Wild’ as a callout for all those who crave to be their authentic selves and meet like-minded people with a shared love for two-wheels. Created as a celebration of motorcycling culture and motorcyclists, IBW embraces the passion, independence and adventurous spirit of every rider, regardless of their gender, background and the ride they own.

The 'Ride to IBW' is only the start to an adventurous journey that starts with riding to Goa and converges into a slew of events that aren’t for the faint-hearted and entices the free spirit of brave heart riders. The event attractions will include: 5 different race tracks, Wheelie training, Ring of Fire, Biker’s Mart (Indoor & Outdoor Expo), RevMoto Stage, Big Trip sessions, IBW Previously Loved Garage, IBW Surf Day, IBW Collector’s Showcase, the Club Village and Jameson’s Howling Dog Bar.

IBW 2022 will also feature The Big Forkers Meat Fest dedicated to the art of curing, grilling, smoking and barbecuing meats - from Goan Chorizo to whole hog roasts, spit roasts, fire & meat displays, churrascarias, tawa and tandoor - by the best 5 pitmasters from across the country.

A celebration of riding culture, freedom and independence, IBW 2022 is all set to host the community of motorcycling enthusiasts. The early bird passes are available till October 16, 2022 for INR 2,300 for individual riders and INR 2,600 per person for a club with 25+ members.