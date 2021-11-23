India Bike Week 2021 Official Rider Connect Platform is KOGO

India Bike Week 2021 - The Special Edition and KOGO have partnered up. The latter has become the official Rider Connect platform for the mega motorcycling event.

By virtue of this collaboration, the participants will be able to access a range of features and packages designed exclusively for IBW, as well as share their experiences with fellow riders.

On KOGO, participants can book and purchase special packages with festival passes & stay, curated self-guided rides to IBW from 11 cities across India and several curated accommodation options, including hotels and campsites, just for the festival. Riders can also connect on the go, exchange information, ask for recommendations and even offer help and guidance to fellow participants through KOGO’s RoadConnect.

A big pull this year in IBW is the KOGO Wild Ride Challenge that will award the top ten riders who take the longest routes to India Bike Week 2021. The winner bags a cash prize of Rs. 15,000, the runner-up gets Rs. 12,000 while the rider who is placed third will receive Rs. 8,000.

Excited about the partnership with IBW, Mr. Raj K Gopalakrishnan, CEO, KOGO said, “We at KOGO are thrilled to be the Official Rider Connect Platform for IBW 2021. The KOGO app will enable participants to buy festival pass packages, connect with fellow riders, participate in challenges, and tap into our one-of-a-kind road safety features. We look forward to welcoming the IBW community on our platform to book, create, participate and share their incredible experiences from the road.”